Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,331 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,405 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Electronic Arts worth $129,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,925 shares of company stock worth $16,466,045 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

