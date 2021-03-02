Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 5.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 644,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,819,000 after buying an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.76. 33,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

