Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.51. 43,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,834. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.