Ellaism (ELLA) Hits Market Cap of $371,546.30

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $371,546.30 and $67.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.53 or 0.03118446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,378,730 coins and its circulating supply is 42,327,398 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.