Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,624. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

