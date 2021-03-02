Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,624. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
