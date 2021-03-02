Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00512246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00074175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00473970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.