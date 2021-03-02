Elrond ERD Price Reaches $0.0195 on Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00491879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00503350 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond ERD Token Trading

