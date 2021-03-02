ELYSIA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.83 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $5.83 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00496488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00074582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.00502730 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

