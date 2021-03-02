Elysian (ELY) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Elysian has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $109,112.65 and $82,909.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00812182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

