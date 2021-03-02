Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Update

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 232.5% from the January 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of EPCFF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.
About Empiric Student Property
