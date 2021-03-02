Enbridge (ENB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enbridge (TSE: ENB):

2/22/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

1/29/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

1/26/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$53.00.

TSE:ENB opened at C$43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.32. The company has a market cap of C$89.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$52.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 219.36%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

