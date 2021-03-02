Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 109,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

