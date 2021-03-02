Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXK. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 380,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $996.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 17.6% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

