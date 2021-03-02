Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,149. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $977.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. Roth Capital increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

