Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective lifted by CIBC to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.55. 261,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,994. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.42.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at C$6,867,794.50. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,250. Insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $760,550 over the last three months.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

