Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDR. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EDR stock traded up C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.89. The company had a trading volume of 944,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,891. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.63.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $760,550.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.