Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDR. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of EDR stock traded up C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.89. The company had a trading volume of 944,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,891. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.63.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
