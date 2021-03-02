Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the January 28th total of 550,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 8,779.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 723,497 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 145,259 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enel Chile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

