Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price rose 19.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 10,703,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 5,198,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $831.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 99.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

