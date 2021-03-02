Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Billion

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce sales of $10.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.48 billion and the lowest is $9.46 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $11.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $45.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $53.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 605,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

