Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.29 and last traded at C$57.18. 106,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 136,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.