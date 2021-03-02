Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.96 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Enigma has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $63,228.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.32 or 0.00449799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.84 or 0.03767168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

