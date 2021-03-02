Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.63% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.14.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.
