Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.