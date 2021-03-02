Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $6,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,407,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,139 shares of company stock worth $23,295,321. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

