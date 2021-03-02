Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,139 shares of company stock worth $23,295,321. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

