Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Boosted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,139 shares of company stock worth $23,295,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.