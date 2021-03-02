Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Down 5.1%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.95 and last traded at $104.06. Approximately 589,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,000,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.65.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $125,473,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Entegris by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

