Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Trimmed by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Entergy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

NYSE ETR opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

