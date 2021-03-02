Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $128.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.