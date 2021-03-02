Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.08

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 7241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,365,442.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.