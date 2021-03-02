Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 56,030 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Enterprise Group Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

