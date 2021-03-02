Enterprise Products Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 53,173 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,991% compared to the typical volume of 2,543 put options.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 350,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,769. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

