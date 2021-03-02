Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Envestnet stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.69 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advent International Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

