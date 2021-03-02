EOS Force (EOSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.59 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. EOS Force has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $79,774.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS Force has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00274129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00075005 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,125.54 or 0.02310788 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004250 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

