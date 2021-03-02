EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $2.13 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00007510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,495,856 coins and its circulating supply is 950,995,445 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars.

