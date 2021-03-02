EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 211,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after buying an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $384.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

