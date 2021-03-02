EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF remained flat at $$28.00 during trading on Tuesday. EQT AB has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.