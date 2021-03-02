Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

BLDR opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

