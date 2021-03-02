Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 2nd (AVTR, CERT, CWQXF, DHR, ICLR, ILMN, IQV, OCDX, PPD, SHC)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

