Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 2nd (AVTR, CERT, CWQXF, DHR, ICLR, ILMN, IQV, OCDX, PPD, SHC)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

