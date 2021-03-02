Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (DOOR, EDPFY, EGO, EPR, EXK, FANUY, FET, FLY, FNKO, FSNUY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $128.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

