ESBC Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $574,652.43 and $51,236.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,396,995 coins and its circulating supply is 26,118,226 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

