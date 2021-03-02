Essentia Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $371,285.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00815478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

