EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. 20,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.