Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 15.6% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $327,883.89 and approximately $36,724.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.68 or 0.03181121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,482,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,453,350 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.