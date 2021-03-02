Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $983.94 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $983.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $10.80 or 0.00022566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.27 or 0.03104623 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

