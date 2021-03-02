Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.19.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $245.08. 69,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,839. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total value of $801,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,963.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,550 shares of company stock worth $4,660,412. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.