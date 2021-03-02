Eugene A. Hall Sells 44,804 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE IT traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.27. 555,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Gartner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

