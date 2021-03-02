EUNO Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.95 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. EUNO has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $29,849.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.93 or 0.01024669 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,134,445,296 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

