EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0023

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $14.17 million and $26,602.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 92.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.15 or 0.01036729 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,133,908,851 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

