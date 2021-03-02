Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Up 10.1%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) shares rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 485,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 118,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

