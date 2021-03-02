Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.73

Shares of Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.73 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.78). Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 115,751 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £243.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.18.

About Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

